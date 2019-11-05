New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

TPH stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.