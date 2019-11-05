New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Asante Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

