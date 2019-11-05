New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $48,749.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,725.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,009 shares of company stock worth $347,769. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CADE stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

