New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 44.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $74,018,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.