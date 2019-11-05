New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

In related news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,497 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,950. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

TTEC stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.