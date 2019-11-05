New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $420,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,945,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,410,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,976,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after buying an additional 1,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,019,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 85,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 372,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

