Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurotrope, Inc. is focused primarily on the development and commercialization of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic products related diagnostics. The Company develops and markets two product platforms, including a non-invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, both of which are in the clinical testing stage. Neurotrope, Inc. is based in Plantation, Florida. “

NTRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurotrope from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Neurotrope stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 80,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurotrope by 45.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neurotrope by 144.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurotrope by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

