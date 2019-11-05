NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 3.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.57. 36,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,465. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $208.63 and a 52 week high of $309.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.21.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

