NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,843 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,311 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,525,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,951,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.