Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average is $192.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after acquiring an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 19,929.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after acquiring an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 31,200.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after acquiring an additional 518,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,215,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.