NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.53. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 15,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist acquired 39,912 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

