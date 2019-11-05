Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.87. 134,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

