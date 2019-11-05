National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Cowen

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -300.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 216,303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

