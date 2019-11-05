National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Position Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

