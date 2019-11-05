National Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$68.25 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$54.37 and a one year high of C$68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total value of C$911,820.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

