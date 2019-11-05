National Bank Financial Trims Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Target Price to $40.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,713,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,748,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after buying an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 489,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,373,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.