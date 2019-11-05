National Bank Financial Trims Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Target Price to $40.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,713,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,748,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,230,000 after buying an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,443,000 after buying an additional 489,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,373,000 after buying an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.