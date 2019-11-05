National Bank Financial Raises Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$67.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.44.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.21. 1,320,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.79. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

