Narrative (NRVE) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Narrative has a total market cap of $89,039.00 and $68.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BiteBTC, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. During the last week, Narrative has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.01453106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00119635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,546,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

