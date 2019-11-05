NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,113.15% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

