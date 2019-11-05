Nano (NANO) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. Nano has a market cap of $126.26 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00010177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Mercatox and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,305.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.02019517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.53 or 0.03131084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00674356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00674828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00408951 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Nanex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Koinex, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coindeal, OKEx, Bitinka and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

