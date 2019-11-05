Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,575. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

