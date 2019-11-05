Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.57 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $14.39 on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 505,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,893. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

