Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Trading Down 9.9%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.79, approximately 21,066,918 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 6,591,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cfra downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,258 shares in the company, valued at $348,910.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melina E. Higgins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mylan by 1,111.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mylan by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

