Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mylan updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 587,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

