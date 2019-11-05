Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,330 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

