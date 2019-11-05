Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 511,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,140,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

