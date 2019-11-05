Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. 87,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.