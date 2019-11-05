Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.12. 136,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,763. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $282.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

