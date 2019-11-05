Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 15,880 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tile Shop by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of TTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 6,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.99 million. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Tile Shop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter Kamin bought 146,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $243,757.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,498,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,690 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.