Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 265,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 132,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

