Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Shares in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. Sidoti set a $43.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

