Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $311,000 in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,322,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2,475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,792 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,208,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,286,000 after acquiring an additional 816,938 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,179,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 6,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCP. ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

