Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $344,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. 179,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.