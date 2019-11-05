Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 58,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.