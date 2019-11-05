MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 198848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

MTI Wireless Edge Company Profile (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

