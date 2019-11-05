Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lifted to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,151. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 79,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.41, for a total transaction of $13,886,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,949,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,778,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

