Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 7,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.53. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 254,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.