Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morningstar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MORN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.04. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,837. Morningstar has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $2,987,893.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,547,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,634,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,117 shares of company stock worth $46,333,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

