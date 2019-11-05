Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

Gabelli upgraded shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

MSI stock opened at C$31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.68. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$23.64 and a 52 week high of C$33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 233.97.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 573.53%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

