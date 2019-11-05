Morgan Stanley Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $59.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.