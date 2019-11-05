Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 482.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amedisys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $47,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,104.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $370,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

