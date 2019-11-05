Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $64.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRW. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 5,828,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,460,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,827,000 after purchasing an additional 386,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,264,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $208,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

