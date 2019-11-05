Morgan Stanley Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

