Morgan Stanley Has $1.29 Million Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGH stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $574.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

