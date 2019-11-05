Morgan Stanley Buys 4,515 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 151,737 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,154,000 after buying an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 610,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 81,966 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

