Morgan Stanley Analysts Give World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) a $80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WWE. Consumer Edge began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $85.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $53.16 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $10,958,686.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

