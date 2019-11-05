Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Terex (NYSE:TEX) a $30.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Terex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Terex stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,651 shares of company stock worth $41,542. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 69.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terex by 65.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Terex by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

