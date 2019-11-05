Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) a $47.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 2.10. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $4,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,895. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.