Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOG.A. ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Moog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Moog stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 57,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

