Moody’s’ (MCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.91.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 555,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.